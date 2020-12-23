Gov. Newsom to submit Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber nomination for Secretary for State

Dr. Weber "isn't doing this for herself or for her ego," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "She does it because she believes in the work of public service."

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that he will submit Dr. Shirley N. Weber to the State Legislature as the nominee to be the next California Secretary of State, filling the seat that will be vacated by Secretary of State Alex Padilla once he assumes office in the United States Senate.

Dr. Weber has been an Assemblymember since 2012, former President of the San Diego Board of Education and a retired Africana Studies Department professor fof 40 years at San Diego State University.

She will become the first-ever African American to serve as Secretary of State in California.

Dr. Weber posted on Twitter a short video and said "I am excited to be nominated for this historical appointment as the Secretary of State of California. I thank @CAGovernor for the confidence in me. Being the first Black Woman in this position will be monumental and I am up for the challenge."

"I think what we know with Shirley Weber is that you have a dedicated public servant," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria told News 8. "She isn't doing this for herself or for her ego. She does it because she believes in the work of public service."

Mayor Gloria added that over those many years of public service, Weber has remained true to her self.

"The person that we know who has been a fierce defender of civil rights, or equality and equity, that person that we know today will be exactly who will serve us as Secretary of State," Gloria said.

"Dr. Shirley Weber is an icon: she is someone all of us look up to," said local community activist Tasha Williamson. "They got someone who will really fight for the people."

"I think she is going to bring realness to the table," Williamson added. "She is going to make sure everything is done correctly."

Through a release on Tuesday Newsom shared his praise of Weber.

“Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate and change agent with unimpeachable integrity,” said Newsom. “The daughter of sharecroppers from Arkansas, Dr. Weber’s father didn’t get to vote until his 30s and her grandfather never got to vote because he died before the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. When her family moved to South Central Los Angeles, she saw as a child her parents rearrange furniture in their living room to serve as a local polling site for multiple elections. Now, she’ll be at the helm of California’s elections as the next Secretary of State – defending and expanding the right to vote and serving as the first African American to be California’s Chief Elections Officer.”

Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate & change agent with unimpeachable integrity.



Now, she’ll be at the helm of our elections as our next Secretary of State, the first African American to be California’s Chief Elections Officer. #CaliforniaforAll https://t.co/qicR2Uanci pic.twitter.com/yV84T3oo8G — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 22, 2020

Newsom also selected current Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



The selection makes Padilla the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate.



"The son of Mexican immigrants -- a cook and house cleaner -- Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the state Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California's secretary of state," Newsom said in a statement. "Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation's Capitol as California's next United States Senator, the first Latino to hold this office.



"Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state's values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic. He will be a senator for all Californians."

"Secretary Padilla is eminently qualified. He will hit the ground running in Washington," Mayor Gloria told News 8.

"His personal story is indicative of what we want to see," Gloria added, "that the California Dream is still alive, that you can be the child of immigrants and be able to find your way to representing California in the United States."

Alex Padilla is a leader in the fight to expand voting rights & secure elections. He oversaw record voter registration & turnout in 2020.



He’ll take that leadership to the U.S. Senate as the 1st Latino to represent CA. #CaliforniaForAllpic.twitter.com/i5uOcGexcP — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 22, 2020