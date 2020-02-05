Shooting near Tracy Sikh Temple was neighbors targeting squirrels, officials confirmed

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said that the shooting is not considered a hate crime and that no one was hurt.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy residents heard shots on Friday evening that sounded as if they were aimed at the local Sikh temple, but law enforcement officers later learned it wasn't the place of worship that the shooters targeted — it was squirrels.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said five people next door to the temple near Grant Line Road were detained and questioned about the shooting.

Officials said the people were shooting at squirrels when the rounds "skipped up" at the direction of the temple.

Tracy police responded to the shooting just after 6:30 p.m, San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said. Officials said San Joaquin County deputies later took over the investigation.

Officials said the shooting is not considered a hate crime.

No one was hurt during the shooting but a vehicle was damaged, officials said. Officials did not say if the shooters killed any squirrels.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

