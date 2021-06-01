Firefighter killed, another wounded in Los Angeles County shooting| Watch Live Coverage

The suspect is believed to be a disgruntled employee, officials tell ABC7.

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say there’s been a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce, resulting in one firefighter killed.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor says paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at 10:53 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, one firefighter was killed and another injured. ABC7 is also reporting that the shooter is "believed to be a disgruntled employee."

Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside. A home near the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if they’re connected and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.

No other details are immediately available.

