California

Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, wounds 5

Police say five people have been wounded in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight.

PASADENA, Calif. — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.

The shooting followed a fight, Cuellar said. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect.

Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

