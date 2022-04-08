Sierra at Tahoe is opening for a special event this weekend

This weekend, Sierra at Tahoe is celebrating their 75th anniversary, and skiers are invited to ski down the remaining snow.

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. — In August, the Caldor fire ripped through the Tahoe region destroying homes and cabins, causing millions of dollars in damage at Sierra at Tahoe. The ski resort is an icon and after months of closure, it will be opening for the last few days of the ski season. This weekend Sierra at Tahoe is celebrating their 75th anniversary and skiers are invited to ski down the remaining snow.

In August, the Caldor Fire destroyed hundreds of acres, five chairlifts, and a maintenance building full of equipment. Following the fire, General Manager John Rice says around 700 employees were displaced.

“We have a need to bring it back for the economics of this region, the jobs. So, if we can get it open for tomorrow even for one run shows our resilience,” says Rice.

Managing the resort for the past 30 years now, Rice knows the economic impact the fire had on the community and how important it is to get the resort up and running fast.

“Quite a bit of work has been done since the day of the fire. Literally, the day after we went to work,” says Rice. “We have about 700 employees displaced and 300,000 skiers are out.”

Five chair lift cables were melted beyond repair and with their maintenance building burned to the ground. Rice says he’s worked hard to overcome supply chain issues but in the end, it’s his competitors, other ski resorts have helped him most.

“I had other ski areas bring people, equipment and parts,” says Rice.

As it stands now, Sierra at Tahoe believes they will be 100% open by next season, and you can see the progress through this weekend’s celebration.

“I think the world needs a group hug and we will have a 2-day group hug here,” he said.

If you want to enjoy the last bit of snow, the mountain opens at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information is on their website.