CHP issue Silver Alert for missing senior last seen in Vacaville

Officials said Geraldine Rogers, 76, might be heading to Redding, CA.

VALLEJO, Calif. — The California High Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman with a medical condition that might make her become disoriented.

Authorities said Geraldine Rogers was last seen on Nut Tree Road at Interstate 80 in Vacaville. She is 76 years old and stands at 4 feet, 9 inches and 135 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Authorities said she could be wearing a brown sweater with blue jeans and driving a white 1999 Toyota Camry with license plate #DPZ6889.

CHP said Rogers could be heading to Redding, CA. If seen, people are asked to call 911.

SILVER ALERT - Solano, Sacramento, Yolo, Colusa, Glenn, Tehama, and Shasta Counties.

Last seen: Nut Tree Road at Interstate 80, Vacaville.@VallejoPd IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/kwfpQt2IdW — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 4, 2021