Sledding in Tahoe: Places to go & real-time road conditions map

California Sno-Parks offer a cheap alternative to resorts. Rob Carlmark breaks down the Tahoe area sledding spots.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of the big questions of having fun in the snow is where to go for Sierra Snow.

There are many of us though who want just a few hours to make a snowman, throw some snowballs and sled for a bit. Everyone has fun, gets cold and wet and it's time to go home. There is a great and legal option you may not know about called California Sno-parks.

California Sno-parks are run by the state and at 18 locations along the Sierra, offer plowed roads, parking and very useful restrooms. For many families, this ticks most off the boxes and all can be had for a $5 fee for a permit or $25 per season.

Jennifer Grady, winter recreation manager with California State Parks, says these sites are a safe alternative to pulling over along the highway.

"Finding a spot next to the highway is illegal," Grady added. "They're not where you're going to impede traffic."

Grady also suggests visitors check the website before visiting, especially following the actions of the Caldor Fire.

"The trees were damaged severely, but they've been doing a lot of mitigation work," Grady said.

On the map, click on a purple pin to learn more about the location.

Permits for these parks can be purchased online before your visit and that is important. They enforce this by looking for a permit located on your dashboard, so print it out before you go. Permits are also sold locally at shops, but you need to go there before you park. It's a great easy option for a big of fun on a budget.

