One dead, one injured after small plane crashes near Truckee

A spokesperson with the Truckee Fire Protection District said the small aircraft crashed in an open area of Martis Valley.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was killed and another critically injured after a small plane crashed in Martis Valley near Truckee, Calif. on Tuesday.

According to Laura Brown, with the Truckee Fire Protection District, the small plane was downed in an open area behind a neighborhood. The person who reportedly has major injuries was taken to a trauma center, though Brown did not specify whether this was the pilot or a passenger.

The plane was a Cirrus SR20, which went down shortly after takeoff from Truckee Tahoe Airport, according to a post from the airport. Though there was no fire reported, there was fuel leaking from the aircraft, which has been stopped.

Brown said that it is not known at this time where the plane was headed, and the cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified. There are no other details at this time.

