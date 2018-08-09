ABC10 app users: click here for multimedia.

Sunday Noon update:

The Snell Fire is now at 1,900 acres and remains only 10 percent contained. Cal Fire says the wildfire has a moderate rate of spread at this time.

8:45 p.m. update:

CAL FIRE reports the Snell Fire is now at 1700 acres. Containment remains at 10 percent. No structures have been damaged, but there are an estimated 180 structures threatened in the area.

A CAL FIRE spokesman reported that the fire was in a "remote location with difficult access."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

8:17 p.m. update:

CAL FIRE reports the Snell Fire is now at 400 acres and is 10 percent contained. Evacuations and closures for Berryessa Estates and roads near Snell Valley are still in effect.

Original story:

CalFire reported the Snell Fire, southeast of Middletown, has grown upwards of 30 acres in Napa County.

The fire is expanding rapidly and has prompted the Napa County Sheriff to issue mandatory evacuations for Berryessa Estates and roads leading to Snell Valley.

Check Nixle for the latest evacuation information from the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department reported the severity of the fire is extreme and has an extraordinary threat to life or property.

An evacuation center has been put in place at Pope Valley Farm Center near the Pope Valley Fire Station.

Firefighters are battling a 30 acre fire at Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd, 7 miles SE of Middletown (Napa County). #SnellFire

The evacuation center is less than 40 miles away from where the evacuation centers for the Mendocino Complex Fire were implemented.

