ABC10 app users: click here for multimedia.

CalFire reported the Snell Fire, southeast of Middletown, has grown upwards of 30 acres in Napa County.

The fire is expanding rapidly and has prompted the Napa County Sheriff to issue mandatory evacuations for Berryessa Estates and roads leading to Snell Valley.

Check Nixle for the latest evacuation information from the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department reported the severity of the fire is extreme and has an extraordinary threat to life or property.

An evacuation center has been put in place at Pope Valley Farm Center near the Pope Valley Fire Station.

Firefighters are battling a 30 acre fire at Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd, 7 miles SE of Middletown (Napa County). #SnellFire pic.twitter.com/6w39CEgch9 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 8, 2018

The evacuation center is less than 40 miles away from where the evacuation centers for the Mendocino Complex Fire were implemented.

Here's what the fire looks like from SnapChat users:

One more thing... Watch: Devastating fires aren't just a rural problem anymore. As our climate and communities change, so does when and where wildfires will strike next. ABC10's Monica Woods shows why:

ABC10 app users: click here for multimedia.

© 2018 KXTV