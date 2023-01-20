Thousands to travel to Lake Tahoe to enjoy snow after California storms

With less snow on the road, driving conditions are expected to be much better for this weekend, with no chain controls on Interstate 80 or Highway 50.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thousands of travelers are set to head up to Lake Tahoe for the weekend to take advantage of the fresh powder and calm conditions after strong winds and heavy snow storms disrupted the ski and snowboard season in recent weeks.

“It's been tough,” said Soda Springs resident Mitch Brown. “Just plugging along and do what you can do.”

Brown spends his winter weeks clearing snow-covered roads, and he’s been busier than usual this season.

“The snow is all at once, and that makes it really difficult to do stuff,” Brown said.

He’s not the only one staying busy in the Tahoe basin.

“We're definitely expecting a lot of people out there this weekend for sure,” said Chase Mannsfeld, lift operator at Alpine Meadows. “It's going to be packed. We actually — we overstaffed today so that's why we're heading home this weekend.”

Mannsfeld said skiers and snowboarders are lining up this weekend to experience the fresh powder and calmer winds.

“There are really good snow conditions out there right now,” he said. “So everyone's looking forward to hitting it hard this weekend.”

With the area getting a break from the winter weather, those who rely on Tahoe tourism are getting ready to cash in.

"You need the general store, you need the gas station [and] you need the little places to help the community survive,” Brown said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook at the ski shop down the street. Really off the hook. It’s that good for tourism.”

With less snow on the road, driving conditions are expected to be much better for this weekend, with no chain controls on Interstate 80 or Highway 50.

