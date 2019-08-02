KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — More than 120 visitors and staff who became snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort due to recent storms have been freed.

The U.S. Forest Service says snow trapped the guests and staff at a lodge at Montecito Lake in Kings Canyon National Park.

It wasn't immediately clear how long everyone had been stuck, but a Forest Service statement says crews traveled by snowmobile to the lodge Wednesday morning to ensure everyone was safe and then returned Thursday with supplies.

Heavy equipment and crews then cleared 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) of snow and more than 20 fallen trees on Generals Highway.

National Park Service personnel began escorting visitors down the mountain at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first convoy included 25 vehicles and 92 guests.

More snow is headed to the Sierra.

