SoFi Stadium ready to bring Hollywood opulence to Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Super Bowl will be a triumphant victory lap of sorts for the NFL's return to the Los Angeles area.
The game that will feature the hometown Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a global showcase for the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a city that was once home to the NBA's Lakers and NHL's Kings and has now seen a major sporting revival. The stadium that resembles an ocean wave features a translucent canopy to keep the sun off the field and the more than 70,000 fans who will take in the big game on Feb. 13.
Read the full AP story here.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9