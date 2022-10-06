2 teens killed, 1 injured in Solano County ATV crash

According to the CHP, the three teens between the ages of 14 and 15 were ejected from the ATV after it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two teens were killed and one was injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Solano County on Thursday.

At around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Solano County California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash involving an ATV near Margaret Lane, east of Holmes Lane in Winters.

According to Solano County CHP, the three male between the ages of 14 and 15 were ejected from the ATV after it left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP says the three teenagers were traveling at an unknown speed.

Two of the riders, both 14-years-old, were pronounced dead on the scene. The third 15-year-old rider suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

CHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

