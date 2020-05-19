Some California casinos roll the dice on reopening while others wait

Casinos in Redding and San Diego have already opened despite California being in phase two of its four-step plan to lift its stay at home order.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area casinos have not announced plans to re-open during California’s stay at home order, while others have.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter to Native American Tribal casinos urging them to consider waiting to re-open, the Sacramento Bee reports.

Casinos in Redding and San Diego have already opened despite California being in phase two of its four-step plan to lift its stay at home order. Casinos are not scheduled until stage three, but the Sacramento Bee reports that tribal nations are sovereign and legal experts contend they can open without the state’s permission.

Cache Creek Casino Resort announced it hopes to open in June, however, officials with the tribal casino say no date for re-opening is set. The casino is currently finalizing health safety plans for when gamers do come back.

“Our priority is to open the business with every reasonable precaution,” said Cache Creek General Manager Kari Stout-Smith in a video message posted to Facebook on May 14.

The casino plans to require no-touch temperature checks, masks for workers and guests, and is changing its gaming floor to allow for adequate social distancing.

