Sonoma County winery taking applications for dream job paying $10,000 per month

The live-in position at the Murphy-Goode winery in Santa Rosa includes free rent for a year, 30 cases of wine, and a monthly salary of $10,000!

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — A Sonoma County winery is offering the job of a lifetime for anyone who has a passion for all things wine!

Over the next 14 weeks, the Murphy-Goode Winery is accepting video applications for a live-in position at the winery, rent-free for a year, along with 30 cases of wine and a monthly salary of $10,000.

According to the posting, the person chosen for the position will spend their first 90 days on the job “shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and exploring all aspects of the harvest.”

“From there, we will work with you and your passions to help you choose your path in the wine business,” the winery posted on its website.

All video applications must be submitted by June 30, 2021. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a legal US resident, and authorized to work in the country. According to the job posting, applicants will be evaluated on role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience, and skill set.

“To apply for your Murphy-Goode dream job all you need to do is pull out your camera and show us why you are a really Goode candidate (creativity and humor a plus),” the website reads.

The position is overtime-exempt and requires the availability to work flexible hours and weekends on occasion. Applicants must also be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Why high winds may worsen your allergies this Spring