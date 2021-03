The reason why Sierra Landrum's 1998 Jeep Cherokee crashed on Tuesday night is still being investigated by Sonora police.

SONORA, Calif. — A 20-year-old Sonora woman is dead after a car crash Tuesday night, according to Sonora police.

Sierra Landrum was ejected from her 1998 Jeep Cherokee after it overturned on the Stockton Road onramp off of Highway 108. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Police said Landrum was the only person inside of the car.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9