South Lake Tahoe named Zillow's most popular place of 2021

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — Northern California's beloved resort city, South Lake Tahoe, was named Zillow's most popular place of 2021.

"South Lake Tahoe boasts vacation-style living along the largest freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada." Zillow wrote in a statement.

South Lake Tahoe was determined as the most popular place through site traffic and other indicators including housing demand.

The company said the city's nearly 5,469 page views per listing allowed it to earn the title of the most popular place of 2021.

South Lake Tahoe has been popular for years as it "offers home buyers a small-town vibe with an easy commute to the Bay Area and Sacramento to the west, and Carson City and Reno to the east," Zillow said.

However, with the pandemic making remote work a reality for many, people began to explore places that they could permanently enjoy working remotely while enjoying outdoor, vacation living year-round.

Zillow's other popular places of 2021 include:

Most popular beach town: Newport, Oregon

Most popular retirement town: Lavallette, New Jersey

Most popular small town: Calabasas, California

Most popular vacation town: Big Bear Lake, California

Most popular college town: Tempe, Arizona

