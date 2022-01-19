x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Spears case drives California bid to limit conservatorships

The advocacy groups say conservatees can become trapped in a system that takes away their usual civil rights and ability to advocate for themselves.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears are backing a California proposal to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. 

Their move came as the volatile Spears case again boiled over Wednesday in a Los Angeles County courtroom. The advocacy groups said that probate conservatorships are overused and misused in California. They most often involve people with developmental or intellectual disabilities or those with age-related issues like dementia or Alzheimer’s. The advocacy groups say conservatees can become trapped in a system that takes away their usual civil rights and ability to advocate for themselves. 

The Professional Fiduciary Association of California did not comment.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Social justice attorney hired by Sac City Unified to prevent future racism

In Other News

Travel along the scenic, pothole-filled roads to California's Lost Coast | Bartell's Backroads