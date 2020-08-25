Tahoe ski resort changing name, citing offensive word

The new name is expected to be announced next year.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials say California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women.

Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow, says the decision was reached after consulting with Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw." Cohen began discussions earlier in the summer.

It derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.

Washoe Tribe Chairman Serrell Smokey said the name Squaw Valley is a constant reminder of efforts to disparage native people.

Today is a difficult but exciting day in the history of Squaw Valley. After extensive historical research, consultation w/ Native American groups & outreach to our community, we have decided it is time to drop the derogatory term “squaw” from our name: https://t.co/AphP6Muxk4 pic.twitter.com/3vABKBLr8Z — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) August 25, 2020

The new name is expected to be announced next year. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Most recently, and maybe the most famous case so far, the Washington Redskins announced on Monday it will officially retire the controversial nickname that the team has used since 1933. A new name has not yet been selected.

RELATED STORIES:

Watch more: