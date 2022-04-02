At least one person is missing after multiple people fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir

According to a post from the Truckee Fire Protection District, five other people were able to get out of the ice on their own, while one person is still missing.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search is on for at least one person who fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir near Truckee Saturday.

According to a post from the Truckee Fire Protection District, five other people were able to get out of the ice on their own, while right now crews are looking to find at least one missing person.

Truckee Fire was requested by Sierra County Sheriff Office to a report of multiple people through the ice while ice... Posted by Truckee Fire Protection District on Saturday, February 5, 2022

"We urge everyone to stay off the ice on area lakes. It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures," wrote Truckee Fire Protection District in their Facebook post.

The Washoe County Sheriff Hasty Team also responded with their dive team to look for the missing person.

Saturday's incident comes just over a week after the Truckee Fire Protection District help a surface ice rescue training.

