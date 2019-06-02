HUGHSON, Calif. — New Congressman Josh Harder from Turlock is bringing a local walnut farmer with him to Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

"I'm lucky enough to be invited to go to the State of the Union and I'm just excited to be here," John Casazza, onwer of Mid Valley Nut in Hughson said.

Walnut farmer, 75-year-old John Casazza, is a lifelong Republican.

"I just can't put up with what's going on there. They're not the Republicans that I grew up being and that I believe in," he said.

If he looks familiar to you, that's because you've seen him before. Casazza appeared in one of Josh Harder's campaign commercials before the November election.

"I'm a Republican, but I can't vote with Jeff Denham this time," he said in the 2018 commercial.

Casazza's family has been growing walnuts and distributing them across the world since the 1970's.

And on Tuesday, he traded a day at his walnut plant in Hughson for a day at America's Capitol with the man he helped get elected.

"We wanted to highlight some of the real challenges that are happening to farmers in Stanislaus County. The trade war is still ongoing. The price of walnuts has halved. Folks are really hurting and we need to make sure that we're trying to provide as much care and relief as possible," Harder said.

Harder, a freshman Democrat, invited Casazza to be his guest at President Trump's State of the Union address.

"The reality is that anything that happens in the next two years can only happen with both parties working together. We have President Trump still in the White House. We have a Democratic House [of Representatives]. Either we find a way to work together or we don't get anything done," he said.

And now that Harder is in office, sitting in on his first State of the Union address, this farmer is looking forward to working with him on issues important to farmers.

