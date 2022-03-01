Increase of omicron variant cases being seen in Stanislaus County

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said Tuesday that they are seeing cases increase rapidly since Christmas Eve.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County is seeing an increase in omicron variant cases.

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said Tuesday that they are seeing cases increase rapidly since Christmas Eve.

According to health services, the most significant increase in omicron variant cases has been seen within ages 18-34.

"While we continue to experience the surge in cases, Public Health is reminding residents to avoid visiting the emergency room unless they need emergency medical care," Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said in a press release. "Please don’t visit the emergency room solely to get a COVID-19 test or for minor complaints that could be resolved through their primary care physician."

Meanwhile, the agency is asking those who have not been vaccinated to do so. To sign up and check eligibility, visit myturn.ca.gov.

"Everyone living, working, and learning in Stanislaus County are urged to take steps now to reduce the risk to themselves, their families and friends, and all people with whom they interact," the agency said.

They also gave the following tips to promote a safe community and limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home and follow isolation and quarantine instructions if you are sick

Avoid crowded indoor spaces

Limit the number of gatherings and if possible, do a rapid test the day of the gathering

Wear a well-fitting mask that is of high quality

Take extra precautions such as washing hands with soap and water and staying 6 feet apart from others to protect those around you

Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household.

According to the Stanislaus County COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, over 290,000 have been fully vaccinated while over 51,000 have been partially vaccinated. The Stanislaus County COVID-19 Cases Dashboard shows close to 86,000 total COVID-19 cases in the county.

Resources: