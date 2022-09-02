x
Eight people detained after a deputy is shot at in Ceres, One arrest has been made

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is okay after being shot at in Ceres. Eight people have been detained with one person arrested.

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was on their way to work when they were shot at in Ceres near Modesto.

In a tweet, law enforcement said the "deputy took unprovoked gunfire near Central & Service in Ceres."

ABC10 reached out for more information and learned that the deputy is fine and the shooter is in custody.

It's not clear what provoked the shooting. Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

