Eight people detained after a deputy is shot at in Ceres, One arrest has been made

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is okay after being shot at in Ceres. Eight people have been detained with one person arrested.

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was on their way to work when they were shot at in Ceres near Modesto.

In a tweet, law enforcement said the "deputy took unprovoked gunfire near Central & Service in Ceres."

ABC10 reached out for more information and learned that the deputy is fine and the shooter is in custody.

Detectives are currently investigating a shooting in which a Stanislaus Co Sheriff’s deputy took unprovoked gunfire near Central & Service in Ceres. No injuries are reported, several suspects have been detained. Please avoid the area as we continue to process the crime scene. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 12, 2022

It's not clear what provoked the shooting. Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.