Stanislaus County employee tweets #Trump2020 from court's official account

The court originally claimed its Twitter account had been hacked but later admitted an employee wrote the tweet.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Superior Court is conducting an internal investigation after an employee used the official court Twitter account to call the critical injuries of a protester instant "karma" on Twitter with #Trump2020 Thursday.

Screenshots of the now-deleted statement read "Some like their karma instantly, I'll take mine in November. #Trump2020," as part of a retweet from Alex Salvi, a host from the far-right cable channel One America News.

The original tweet from Salvi read "NEW: At least one person is critically injured in Portsmouth, Virginia, when a confederate statue falls on a protester during its removal."

The tweet was deleted by court staff and an apology was tweeted the same day, saying the account had been hacked.

"Sorry for any tweets that may have gone out today. This accounts password was compromised," read the tweet, which has also been deleted.

The next day, the court revealed the account had not been hacked like they had previously claimed, but that an employee had purposely posted the tweet.

The court tweeted a statement claiming that the court and its judges did not authorize the tweet.

"The post did not reflect these core values and the Court recognizes the use of its resources to support partisan political causes is entirely inappropriate."

The court will investigate the incident internally and says they will take "appropriate action consistent with its personnel rules and applicable law."

To prevent similar incidents from happening again, the court has tightened access to their social media accounts.

"The Court's mission is to provide equal access to justice and to serve the needs of the community with integrity, quality, and fairness," the statement from the court reads. "The Court apologizes to the community and realizes it has the responsibility to do better."

