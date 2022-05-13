AB 2137 requires that family justice centers educate victims about GVROs.

SAN DIEGO — The City Attorney's office wants to make sure victims of domestic violence are educated about gun violence restraining orders (GVRO).

During a news conference Friday morning, City Attorney Mara Elliott and State Assembly Member Brian Maienschein discussed AB 2137, a bill that requires family justice centers in California to educate victims about GVROs and other resources they can use to protect themselves and their families.

"When it comes to domestic violence situations it’s especially critical," said Elliott. "When guns remain in the home the homicide risk increases by 500 percent."

Gun violence restraining orders allow authorities to remove guns from a home where someone is a threat to themselves or others.

However, according to Elliott, most people don't know anything about GVROs. She cited a study out of UC Davis, that showed only 1 in 3 Californians know what a GVRO is.

According to the city attorney's office, in 2019 13 people were killed as a result of domestic violence. In 2020 there were 14.

AB 2137 has passed the state assembly. It goes to the state senate next.