State to announce 'Vax for the Win' dream vacation ahead of reopening

Details about the vacation prize are currently limited, but the "California Dream Vacations" prize is expected to be tied to jump starting the tourism industry.

SAN FRANCISCO — A day before the planned June 15 reopening and California's tier system is retired, California state officials plan to announce more incentives to get people vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in San Francisco and is planning to announce a couple new things Monday morning. First, the governor will highlight the state's plan to "jump-start the recovery of the travel and tourism industry" in the Golden State, according to a press release.

The second announcement is the "California Dream Vacations," a new "Vax for the Win" program incentive. Details about the vacation prize are currently limited, but it's expected to be tied to jump starting the state's tourism industry.

The “Vax for the Win” vaccine incentive program has so far doled out $50,000 to 30 winners. On Tuesday, 10 people who are at least partially vaccinated will split a $15 million grand prize. All residents age 12 and over who are at least partially vaccinated are automatically eligible for the June drawings.

Gov. Newsom's announcement will be live streamed at 9:30 a.m. on Visit California's YouTube page.

READ MORE ABOUT THE STATE'S REOPENING:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10