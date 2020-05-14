Some Social Security recipients left waiting on stimulus check arrivals

IRS Spokesperson Raphael Tulino says each case is different, some carrying specific circumstances that lead to shorter or longer wait times for the money.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — 42-year-old Sarah Strickler is a dog lover, especially when it comes to her six-year old American Bully named “Dyson,” but, she's not at all a lover when it comes to waiting for her $1,200 stimulus check.

"It's frustrating. And, I can't get anywhere or any information,” said Strickler who lives in Antelope.

Strickler is a former social worker, but she has been on Social Security Disability Insurance [SSDI] because of health issues surrounding brain tumors.

Receiving $1100 a month through SSDI, the extra stimulus cash would be huge.

"I have medications that aren't covered by insurance. I've had extra expenses due to being high risk medical and needing groceries delivered or just increased energy bills from being home,” Strickler said.

She has tried the IRS's Get My Payment website three times a day to check on the status of her money with no luck. And, she's not alone.

There are Facebook groups specifically addressing the lack of stimulus check payments.

IRS Spokesperson Raphael Tulino says each case is different, some carrying specific circumstances that lead to shorter or longer wait times for the money.

Tulino said some of those factors include whether or not you receive a direct deposit or a paper check when you file a return and whether or not you filed for '19 or not yet or did so before the shutdown.

"Because we were processing tax returns for '19, but this is happening right before the middle end of processing for tax filing season,” said Tulino.

When it comes to the Get My Payment tool online, the Tulino says use patience.

"Perseverance, keep checking every day,” Tulino said.

In the meantime for Sarah Strickler, it's a matter of "hurry up and wait."

"I know a lot of people have ideas but no specific information,” said Strickler.

ABC10 reached out to Strickler’s congressional representative in her district, Congresswoman Doris Matsui.

Matsui’s office issued this statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a profound strain on Sacramento's economy, its workers and its families. My office has heard similar concerning stories from constituents who have not received their Economic Impact Payments yet. The need for these additional funds is clear, and these payments need to reach the wallets of American families now. Congress came together on a bipartisan basis to make these payments a reality and the Trump Administration must do more to ensure that this relief gets out faster. I will continue to advocate for my constituents and press the IRS to complete these payments as fast as possible.”

