35 stolen luxury car vehicles valued at about $2.3 million recovered, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit has recovered 35 stolen luxury car vehicles valued at approximately $2.3 million, along with several other discoveries, after a two-month-long investigation.
In a Facebook post, CHP says the investigation ended Thursday after a search warrant was served in the San Fernando Valley, "where investigators recovered approximately 35 stolen luxury vehicles, which included Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, and Porsche," CHP said.
Law enforcement also seized a firearm, discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation, and made an arrest.
The total value of the cars recovered by the Southern Division Vehicle Theft Unit was approximately $2.3 million, officials say.