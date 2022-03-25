35 stolen luxury car vehicles valued at about $2.3 million recovered, CHP says

CHP investigators recovered 35 stolen luxury car vehicles valued at approximately $2.3 million following a long investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit has recovered 35 stolen luxury car vehicles valued at approximately $2.3 million, along with several other discoveries, after a two-month-long investigation.

In a Facebook post, CHP says the investigation ended Thursday after a search warrant was served in the San Fernando Valley, "where investigators recovered approximately 35 stolen luxury vehicles, which included Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, and Porsche," CHP said.

Law enforcement also seized a firearm, discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation, and made an arrest.

