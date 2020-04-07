Masks are mandatory inside California's stores. But are major businesses enforcing the rule?

While some stores are asking customers to leave, others are posting signs to educate customers on how masks could stop the spread of the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Masks are mandatory in California but coronavirus cases are spiking across the state as people continue to go outside amid mass reopenings guidance relaxations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in June that requires people to wear a face mask in most indoor settings. Still, some companies are not the same page of whether or not it requires customers to wear face masks when they enter stores.

Some stores are asking customers to leave if they don't wear a mask while others are posting signs to point out why face coverings are essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Here is what you need to know about stores' face mask policies.

Walmart

Walmart is asking its customers to wear a mask before entering stores rather than telling them. The big box retailer posts signs in stores to remind customers why it is important to wear a face mask.

A company spokesperson would not confirm whether the company is enforcing the mandate.

"We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and decisions made by local officials regarding the use of protective facial coverings while in public spaces," said Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli told ABC10 in an email.

Walmart employees are required to wear a face covering during their work shifts.

Costco

Costco requires customers to wear a face-covering at all times while they are doing their shopping. According to Costco's website, the mask requirement does not apply to children who are under the age of 2 or to those who might have a medical condition.

Raley's

Don't have a face mask? No problem. Raley's Spokesperson Chelsea Minor told ABC10 that stores are giving customers face masks to customers who don't have one.

Minor said employees are reminding customers to wear a mask before they enter stores. There are signs posted to remind shoppers of Newsom's order to wear masks, Minor said.

Raley's employees are required to wear a mask during their work shifts.

The Nugget

Nugget Market requires all of its workers and customers to wear a face-covering at all times while they are in the stores. Nugget Market CEO Eric Stille said in a news release that the face covering could be a mask, a scarf or a bandanna, or anything that could cover your nose and mouth.

