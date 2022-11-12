Storm Watch: Feet of Sierra snow causes avalanche concerns, flooding forces road closures throughout Sacramento region

A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night and will continue through early Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m.

Snow totals are still coming in as resorts are still digging out. Sierra-at-Tahoe seems to be the big winner with 45" of snowfall from this storm, with flakes continuing to fall.

In the valley, Woodland has seen almost 4 inches of rain. Davis has also done well so far with over 3 inches.

Sacramento and Stockton have both received over an inch and a half so far, while Modesto has so far picked up over an inch of rain.

Rainfall totals from the NWS are in! Woodland and Davis are some of the biggest winners with over 3 inches of rain! Stockton and Sacramento are nearly identical. A little more rain is expected today. #WXForce10 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HDN1TYX8KE — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) December 11, 2022

There's more rain in the forecast today, though the best chance of rain is later this afternoon and evening, when even a few thunderstorms are possible in the valley and foothills. The vast majority of rain has already fallen, though another half-inch is possible across the valley.

Sierra snow will continue all day long, meaning road conditions will not have a chance to improve very much. Another 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible today. Sierra travel will continue to be difficult because of all of the snow already seen, while winds will blow snow around, reducing visibility.

It's not until late this evening and overnight tonight that precipitation finally begins to taper off. By the Monday morning commute, most of the rain and snow will have ended, with only a few lingering showers possible.

Road Conditions

Snow in the mountains Saturday will impact commute times as roads will be slick. Drivers on I-80 or US-50 should be prepared for chain controls in the Sierra. Officials are expecting conditions to continue to get worse overnight. Drivers on I-5 and in the Valley should increase the following distance and reduce speeds to account for rain.

‼️ UPDATE ‼️



12/11/22 9:25am



I-80 westbound and eastbound is NOW OPEN to passenger vehicles only, with R2 chain restrictions. Big rigs are being held.



*for updates visit: https://t.co/nW388ehtq0 pic.twitter.com/toEOQsXowL — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 11, 2022

Interstate 80

Caltrans advises not to travel on I-80 unless absolutely necessary.

Both directions from Colfax to the California-Nevada state line: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans. Interstate 80, Colfax to the California-Nevada state line: I-80 is closed to trucks from the state line to Colfax, according to Caltrans. That stretch of roadway is open for cars only with chain controls.

Highway 50

Camino to Meyers: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

State Route 88

SR-88 is closed from Caron Pass to Red Lake: The road has been closed due to zero-visibility and there is no estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans.

The road has been closed due to zero-visibility and there is no estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans. Cedar Mill to Paynesville: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Highway 4

Hathaway Pines to Mount Reba Road: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Find a traffic map HERE. See the latest road conditions and chain controls HERE.

Power Outages:

Liberty Utilities, which provides electricity to homes and businesses around Lake Tahoe, is reporting widespread power outages. Those outages are impacting the communities of Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Meyers, Stateline, Muller, Russell Valley, Glenshire, Squaw Valley and Portola.

While each outage has a different time of restoration, the latest power will be restored across the grid is expected to be by 6:48 p.m. Sunday. It is unclear how many people are without power or at what time the outages started.

There are many downed wires throughout several neighborhoods. Downed wires are a serious hazard. If you see a downed wire, please leave the area and call 911 first and then report to Liberty Utilities by calling 1-844-245-6868. pic.twitter.com/oXYrD49ahp — City of South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) December 11, 2022

Storm photos and videos:

Share photos and videos showing how the storm impacted your neighborhood by using the "Near Me" section on the ABC10 app.

Storm hits NorCal: Photos and videos show conditions across the Sacramento region 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

TORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for our daily newsletter

ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW:

Watch more from ABC10: Another major Winter Storm bringing more rain, snow to Northern California | Storm Watch