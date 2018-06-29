More young adults are still living with their parents in California than most other states, according to a new study from Comet Financial Intelligence.

The financial service website reports that the number of young adults between 18 to 34 living at home with their parents has increased by nearly 19% in the last 20 years.

Comet analyzed census data to see how many young adults still lived at home and which states had the highest and lowest percentages.

California took the #2 spot in America for the most young people still living with their parents, right behind New Jersey.

The rest of the top ten included:

New York

Maryland

Connecticut

Mississippi

Texas

Illinois

Louisiana

Utah

The top three states with the lowest percentage of young adults still living with their parents are North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to the study.

Comet says the biggest reasons young adults are still living at home to save money, student debt and inability to afford rent.

California is also among the states with the highest cost of living. Families that make more than $225,000 qualify for home-buying help in California.

According to Comet, the average age Americans believe is the oldest acceptable age for people to still be living with their parents is 29. What do you think? Let us know on the ABC10 Facebook page.

You can read the full study on the Comet website, here.

