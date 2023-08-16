Study: Some midsize cars struggle in rear-seat safety test

One car was able to outshine the others in the test.

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's back to school season, but some cars might not be protecting your family as much as you think. It all boils down to where they sit.

A new study finds most mid-size cars struggle in its rear-seat safety test. That means your precious cargo in the backseat might be in danger the next time you hit the road.

The study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found several popular cars aren't doing enough to keep kids safe.

The Honda Accord outperformed other midsize cars in the updated moderate overlap front crash test, earning a rare "good" rating, the highest score available.

Among the other six midsize cars tested, the Subaru Outback earned an "acceptable" rating. Meanwhile, the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry were rated "marginal."

The Hyundai Sonata, Kia K and Volkswagen Jetta are rated "poor," the lowest rating.

The institute also updated their crash tests to better judge safety in newer cars.

"To achieve a 'good' rating in our updated tests, the driver must continue to be well protected, using the same measures from our original test," said David Harkey, IIHS president.

To encourage manufacturers to improve rear-seat protection, the updated test adds a dummy in the backseat behind the driver.

"What's new is the rear passenger must also not exhibit any excessive injury risk," said Harkey.

The driver dummy is the size of an average adult man, and the rear dummy is the size of a small woman or 12-year-old child.

"They must also remain safely positioned within the seatbelt during the crash," said Harkey.

As far as the updates for the test, research shows in newer vehicles that the risk of a deadly injury is now higher for belted occupants in the rear than for those in the front.

However, it's not because the rear seat has become less safe. Instead, the front seat has become safer because of improved airbags and advanced seatbelts, which are rarely available in the back.

Even with the developments, the backseat is still the safest place for kids who can get hurt by an inflating front airbag.

For the full study, click HERE.

