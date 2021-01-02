3 Sierra sugar pines added to list of 6 biggest in world

The two trees in the Tahoe National Forest west of Lake Tahoe are the second and third tallest sugar pines ever recorded.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Three trees in the Sierra Nevada have been added to the list of tallest sugar pines known to exist.

Michael W. Taylor has been charting some of the largest trees in the West for more than a decade. He recently documented two in Northern California nearly as tall as the length of a football field.

At 267 feet, 6 inches, and 267 feet, 1.8 inches, the two trees in the Tahoe National Forest west of Lake Tahoe are the second and third tallest sugar pines ever recorded.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported that the third, found in the Stanislaus National Forest, checks in at sixth on the all-time list at 253 feet, 2 inches.

