x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Supply chain delays delay shipments for California farmers

Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California farmers say they are having trouble exporting their crops because of delays in the global supply chain.

Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast. California port officials say shipping costs are so high now that many ships hurry back to Asia instead of stopping at the smaller Oakland port to pick up exports of walnuts and almonds. 

Some processors have resorted to paying much more to ship their products to ports in Texas and Maryland. California accounts for 16% of the nation's agricultural exports.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: Japanese-American market owner recalls grandparents who founded store post-WWII

In Other News

Christmas tree destined for US Capitol arrives in Sacramento