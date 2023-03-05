INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hit Los Angeles ahead of the weekend. Here's everything you need to know before you go.
Swift is performing six sold-out shows on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. SoFi Stadium is located at 1001 Stadium Drive in Inglewood.
On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs at each tour date, and with only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed at their show.
The Eras
Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show:
- Fearless
- Speak Now
- Red
- 1989
- Reputation
- Lover
- Folklore
- Evermore
- Midnights
What surprise songs could Taylor Swift sing in Los Angeles?
Here are the songs she has yet to perform on each album.
Taylor Swift
- The Outside
- Stay Beautiful
- Mary's Song (Oh My My My)
- A Perfectly Good Heart
Fearless
- Tell Me Why
- The Way I Loved You
- Change
- Untouchable
- Come In With The rain
- Superstar
- We Were Happy
- That's When (ft. Keith Urban)
- Don't Be
- Bye Bye Baby
Speak Now
- Better than Revenge
- Innocent
- Superman
- Electric Touch (ft. Fall Out Boy)
- I Can See You
- Foolish One
Red
- Girl At Home
- Ronan
- Babe
- Forever Winter
- Run (ft. Ed Sheeran)
- The Very First Night
1989
- I Know Places
- You Are In Love
- New Romantics
Reputation
- End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran and Future)
- I Did Something Bad
- So It Goes...
- King of My Heart
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied
- Dress
- New Year's Day
Lover
- I Forgot That You Existed
- Cornelia Street
- London Boy
- Soon You'll Get Better
- Afterglow
- Me! (ft. Brenden Urie)
- It's Nice To Have a Friend
Folklore
- exile (ft. Bon Iver)
- epiphany
- peace
- hoax
Evermore
- happiness
- long story short
- closure
- it's time to go
Midnights
- Labyrinth
- Sweet Nothing
- Bigger Than The Whole Sky
- Paris
- Glitch
- Dear Reader
- You're Losing Me
Other
- Gasoline (by HAIM)
- Highway Don't Care (with Keith Urban and Tim McGraw)
- Sweeter Than Fiction ("One Chance" soundtrack)
- Beautiful Ghosts (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Christmas Tree Farm
- Only the Young (Featured in Miss Americana)
- Both Of Us (by B.o.B)
- Crazier
- Renegade (by Big Red Machine)
- The Joker and the Queen (by Ed Sheeran)
- Carolina (From The Motion Picture "Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Safe & Sound (ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White)
- Eyes Open
- The Alcott (by The National)
