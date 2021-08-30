Sutter Health paying $90M in Medicare fraud settlement

The civil settlement resulted from a 2015 whistleblower complaint by a former Sutter employee.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major California-based medical provider is paying a total of $90 million to settle allegations of Medicare fraud.

Justice Department officials said Monday that Sutter Health, northern California's largest hospital system, got inflated payments. Sutter says it paid $30 million to partly resolve the claims in 2019 and will now pay the additional $60 million to fully resolve the lawsuit without admitting liability.

The civil settlement resulted from a 2015 whistleblower complaint by a former Sutter employee. Sutter says in a statement that the settlement brings closure to a long-running dispute.

