x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Sutter Health paying $90M in Medicare fraud settlement

The civil settlement resulted from a 2015 whistleblower complaint by a former Sutter employee.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major California-based medical provider is paying a total of $90 million to settle allegations of Medicare fraud

Justice Department officials said Monday that Sutter Health, northern California's largest hospital system, got inflated payments. Sutter says it paid $30 million to partly resolve the claims in 2019 and will now pay the additional $60 million to fully resolve the lawsuit without admitting liability. 

The civil settlement resulted from a 2015 whistleblower complaint by a former Sutter employee. Sutter says in a statement that the settlement brings closure to a long-running dispute.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

California Wildfires: How families south of fireline protect property from Caldor Fire