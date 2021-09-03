Three Tahoe-area resorts extending ski seasons

Heavenly Mountain, Kirkwood and Northstar resorts are all extending their seasons by a week.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Three South Lake Tahoe resorts are extending their ski and snowboard seasons for the 2020-21 year.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, Northstar California Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are all extending their seasons by one week, according to Vail Resorts. All three resorts are also on the Epic Season Pass.

The season extension is providing skiers and snowboarders with more chances to take to the slopes at the three Tahoe resorts.

"It is also a way for Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood to say thank you to guests and passholders, who have been supportive as we managed through this unique season," a statement from Vail Resorts read.

The new closing dates for the three resorts:

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: Sunday, April 11, 2021

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Sunday, April 18, 2021

Northstar California Resort: Sunday, April 18, 2021

