California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye tests positive for COVID-19

CALIFORNIA, USA — The chief justice of California's Supreme Court, Tani Cantil-Sakauye, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from clerk Jorge Navarrete on Monday, Cantil-Sakauye is experiencing mild symptoms as she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

"The Chief Justice will be working in isolation in accordance with state and local health guidelines, but will not participate in remote oral argument on Tuesday," Navarrete wrote in a statement.

If the counsel agrees to an order drawn up by the Supreme Court, Cantil-Sakauye will be able to review video recordings of oral arguments.

