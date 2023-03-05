Have tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles? Here's what you need to know

Taylor Swift is performing six sold-out shows Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hit Los Angeles in August. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Swift is performing six sold-out shows on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. SoFi Stadium is located at 1001 Stadium Drive in Inglewood.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. The stadium said guests aren't to remain in the parking lots or outside of the stadium once the show starts.

On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs at each tour date, and with only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed at their show.

Fans have also been speculating Swift could announce the 1989 (Taylor's Version) release date at her final Los Angeles show in 8/9. On July 27, right before her shows in Santa Clara, Swift's social media account was changed back to a Midnights-themed header and profile picture, leaving fans with just 19 days in the Speak Now TV era. Combining the 19 days of the Speak Now era with the date of the final U.S. show makes, you guessed it, 1989. This coupled with SoFi Stadium's tweet that included a photo of a lifeguard tower with 1989 on the side.

Is this theory only true in our wildest dreams? Well, we'll just have to wait and see.

Parking

Some parking is available near the stadium HERE.

Find a map of the parking lots at SoFi Stadium below.

Directions

Find directions on Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps to various parking lots under the navigation tap HERE.

SoFi Stadium said delays are expected on Interstate 105, 405, and 110 as well as streets surrounding the venue, so attendees should plan to get there early.

When do the parking lot and gates open?

Parking zones open: Noon

Stadium gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Scheduled show time: 6:30 p.m.

Parking lots close: 90 minutes after the show ends (or whenever you can get out)

Early merchandise will be open to the public at Lake Park across from SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Eras

Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show:

Fearless Speak Now Red 1989 Reputation Lover Folklore Evermore Midnights

Opening Acts

Thursday, Aug. 3 with HAIM, and Gracie Abrams

Friday, Aug. 4 with HAIM, and OWENN

Saturday, Aug. 5 with HAIM, and GAYLE

Monday, Aug. 7 with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Tuesday, Aug. 8 with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Wednesday, Aug. 9 with HAIM & GAYLE

What's allowed at the show?

SoFi Stadium said only mobile tickets are accepted. No screenshots or PDFs will be accepted to enter the stadium.

Clear bag policy

Only clear bags not larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and small clutches 4” x 6” are allowed in the stadium. One-gallon clear plastic zip-lock bags are permitted. People with bags not allowed in can return their items to their car. There is no bag check available.

Permitted Items

Friendship bracelets ARE allowed

allowed Factory-sealed water bottles that are 20 oz. or less (1 per person)

Handheld banners and signs

Only medical/COVID masks or religious face coverings are permitted

Prohibited Items

Air horns, amplified music and loudspeakers

Balloons

Banners or signs larger than 3 feet x 5 feet

Balls of any type, frisbees or similar throwable items

No clothing, costume, or personal effects that may impede the view of those around or behind you

