SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hit Santa Clara this weekend.
Swift is performing two sold-out shows Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. Levi's Stadium is located at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara, dubbed Swiftie Clara for the weekend.
The city also proclaimed Swift as the honorary mayor during her two-night stop. In other cities, fans have been known to show up even if they don't have tickets to hear Swift outside the stadium. The stadium released a statement ahead of the show saying fans without tickets will not be allowed to gather in parking areas or on the street outside the stadium.
On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs at each tour date, and with only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed at their show.
The Eras
Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show:
- Fearless
- Speak Now
- Red
- 1989
- Reputation
- Lover
- Folklore
- Evermore
- Midnights
What surprise songs could Taylor Swift sing in Santa Clara?
Here are the songs she has yet to perform on each album.
Taylor Swift
- The Outside
- Stay Beautiful
- Mary's Song (Oh My My My)
- A Perfectly Good Heart
Fearless
- Tell Me Why
- The Way I Loved You
- Change
- Untouchable
- Come In With The rain
- Superstar
- We Were Happy
- That's When (ft. Keith Urban)
- Don't Be
- Bye Bye Baby
Speak Now
- Better than Revenge
- Innocent
- Superman
- Electric Touch (ft. Fall Out Boy)
- I Can See You
- Castles Crumbling (ft. Hayley Williams)
- Foolish One
Red
- Stay Stay Stay
- Girl At Home
- Ronan
- Babe
- Forever Winter
- Run (ft. Ed Sheeran)
- The Very First Night
1989
- I Know Places
- You Are In Love
- New Romantics
Reputation
- End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran and Future)
- I Did Something Bad
- So It Goes...
- King of My Heart
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied
- Dress
- New Year's Day
Lover
- I Forgot That You Existed
- Cornelia Street
- London Boy
- Soon You'll Get Better
- Afterglow
- Me! (ft. Brenden Urie)
- It's Nice To Have a Friend
- All Of The Girls
Folklore
- exile (ft. Bon Iver)
- epiphany
- peace
- hoax
Evermore
- happiness
- long story short
- closure
- right where you left me
- it's time to go
Midnights
- Labyrinth
- Sweet Nothing
- Bigger Than The Whole Sky
- Paris
- Glitch
- Dear Reader
- You're Losing Me
Other
- Gasoline (by HAIM)
- Highway Don't Care (with Keith Urban and Tim McGraw)
- Sweeter Than Fiction ("One Chance" soundtrack)
- Beautiful Ghosts (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Christmas Tree Farm
- Only the Young (Featured in Miss Americana)
- Both Of Us (by B.o.B)
- Crazier
- Renegade (by Big Red Machine)
- The Joker and the Queen (by Ed Sheeran)
- Carolina (From The Motion Picture "Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Safe & Sound (ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White)
- Eyes Open
- All Of The Girls You Loved Before
- The Alcott (by The National)
