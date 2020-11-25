x
California

California official: just say 'no' to family Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES — California's health secretary urged people to say "no" to family and friends who want to gather for Thanksgiving, joining other officials in issuing dire warnings about the spread of the coronavirus

Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday that it's not too late to cancel or change plans to limit celebrations.

The warning came as the pandemic forced four more counties with surging cases to be placed under the most restrictive rules for business operations and as Los Angeles was poised to issue the first stay-home order since spring.

