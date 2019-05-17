May 14 is National Buttermilk Biscuit Day. Of course, we have to celebrate the same way we celebrate all food-related holidays. By eating the best buttermilk biscuits in town!

The question is, where is the best buttermilk biscuit in town? On May 14 we took to the ABC10 Facebook page to ask our followers, "Where do you go to get the best buttermilk biscuits?"

ABC10 NATIONAL BUTTERMILK BISCUIT DAY! Yesterday we talked about where to go to get the best slice of apple pie. Now, we need your help on where to get a good buttermilk biscuit!

We got tons of suggestions, some of which we aren't convinced are "buttermilk" biscuits, but here is what you guys had to say!

With tons of locations around California and the country, Renee Oneil echoed what a lot of you had to say. “Black Bear Diner!! They’re as big as your plate!” The chain has a couple of locations in Northern California, including Natomas, Arden, Elk Grove and Citrus Heights. To find the location closest to you, visit their website.

When we asked where to find the best buttermilk biscuits in Northern California, Stephen Pike Cmt had his answer locked and loaded, “The Mimosa House.” Looks like this popular brunch spot isn’t just for mimosas anymore. The Mimosa House has several locations across El Dorado Hills, Roseville, Folsom, East Sacramento and Rancho Cordova. To find a location near you, visit The Mimosa House website.

The Mimosa House Roseville The Mimosa House Roseville added a new photo.

The West Sacramento restaurant come recommended by Ethel Hayes. Carol’s Restaurant is a go-to for those wanting breakfast and lunch on W. Capitol Avenue. If you are interested in trying out Ethel’s suggestion, you will have to go in earlier in the day. Carol’s restaurant is only open until 2:30 p.m. most days, except for Saturday and Sunday when they close at 2 p.m. You can view Carol’s full menu on Yelp.

Last but certainly not least is Victoria Villarreal’s suggestion. Bacon and Butter is very popular brunch spot in Sacramento for good reason! The restaurant is so popular that a second location opened in East Sacramento in February 2019. If you want to visit the original location, make sure to get there early or you may be in line for a while. You can view their hours on the Bacon and Butter website.

So, there you have it, the best biscuits in Sacramento! Did we miss one? Let us know on the ABC10 Facebook page.

WATCH MORE: No, millennials are not killing beer | Adulting 101