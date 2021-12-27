Storm Watch: I-80 closures remain in place as major storm brings snow to roads | Traffic maps and updates

Highways 80 and 50, along with smaller roads through the mountains, are closed without any estimated reopening due to recent winter weather.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada.

An I-80 closure has people planted in Applegate, trying to pass the time until roads reopen. Many didn't expect how long the closure would actually take, and other didn't even know the major roadway was shut down.

"They closed the entire freeway going that way so they told us we have to go a few hours back and go all the way around. So, uh, not the best,” said Alex Task, traveling from San Francisco.

I-80 Closure Updates

Interstate 80 remains closed as a winter storm dumps snow onto the area roadways. CHP Truckee said conditions are not good over Donner Summit and that the roadway still has no estimated to reopen.

Caltrans echoed a similar sentiment, cautioning people who might take Rollins Lake to sneak past the closure. Officials simply said drivers will not get through.

I-80 is closed between Applegate and the Nevada Stateline.

"You will be turned around and you're putting crews at risk who are working to clear downed trees, snow, etc.," Caltrans said.

CHP Headquarters add to the calls to heed the road closures, noting that some people are trying to get around them with GPS only to become stranded on roads not designed for winter travel.

Highway 50 open

Caltrans said Highway 50 has reopened from Pointview to Meyers. Chains are required on all vehicles, except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires.

Live Maps

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

Highway Closures update:

I-80 closed from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline

Eastbound Highway 20 closed at Nevada Street

Highway 89 closed from Eagle Point Campground to Bliss State Park

Highway 89 closed at Sierraville to Sattley

Highway 89 closed from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road

Highway 49 blockages

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said Highway 49 was completely blocked with downed trees, powerlines, and telephone lines between Camptonville and Indian Valley. Deputies are asking people to avoid traveling through the area.

Ski Resorts Closed

Multiple ski resorts including Palisades Tahoe, Sugar Bowl Resort and Northstar California Resort will not be open Monday because of road closures and safety.

The National Weather Service sent out a special statement saying hail is possible before 2:45 p.m. in Sacramento County as a strong thunderstorm moves into the area.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning. More rounds of rain and snowfall continue through the week.

The Sierra will pick up several feet of snow. Continued heavy snowfall in the Sierra will bring avalanche concerns for the Sierra backcountry until Monday morning. The valley and foothills will pick up an additional 0.50-1 inch of rain.

Initially, the foothills will see a mix of rain and snow through the cycle of storms, but colder air will bring lowering snow levels which could bring foothill locations appreciable snowfall.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for foothill locations above 1,000ft until 10 am Tuesday. Heavy snow expected with snow totals from 9 to 13" Hardest hit spots could see up to 45 inches near 3,000 feet.

Road Closures

Highway 89 is closed as of Monday at 11 a.m from Bliss State Park to Eagle Point Campground, according to CHP.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of Monday at 10 a.m. between Placerville and Meyers, according to Caltrans.

Interstate 80 will remain closed in both directions between Applegate and the Nevada state line as of Monday, according to Caltrans.

Highway 49 is closed between Camptonville and Indian Valley. The Sierra County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers not to use this route.

► Check the Caltrans road information tool for the latest on any highway in California.

Truckee Police Department said, "vehicles stuck in the roadways significantly slows down the snow removal operation. Please do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary."

STORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9