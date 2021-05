According to the PG&E outage map, approximately 5,690 customers are without power, mostly on the south side of the city around Alamo Drive.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in Vacaville, Friday evening.

According to the PG&E outage map, approximately 5,690 customers are without power, mostly on the south side of the city around Alamo Drive.

The outage was first reported around 5:40 p.m. and crews estimate restoration around 8:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

