California counties enact tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases over the next two or three weeks that could be linked to holiday gatherings.

Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases over the next two or three weeks that could be linked to holiday gatherings. The state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. The new figure breaks the state’s previous record of 7,170 in July.

Los Angeles County is the nation’s most populous and imposed new rules calling for its 10 million residents to stay home as much as possible. They will be prohibited from gathering with people outside of their household for public or private occasions, except church services and protests.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties moved to the most restrictive purple tier in the state’s pandemic blueprint for the economy. Because of that, starting Monday, Nov. 30, San Francisco and San Mateo counties will join a statewide curfew and Silicon Valley will ban all high school, collegiate and professional sports and impose a quarantine for those traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away.

Professional and college sports teams are also impacted by these new lockdowns. San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the new directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules go into effect on Monday, Nov. 30. The 49ers have home games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 against the Buffalo Bills and Sunday, Dec. 13 against the Washington Football Team at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

An update on the #49ers Weeks 13 and 14 home games — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 30, 2020

The rules also will affect the NHL's San Jose Sharks and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the team was blindsided by new coronavirus regulations put in place by Santa Clara County officials that will force to find a temporary new home for practice and games. The team announced it will play its December home games in Arizona.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter