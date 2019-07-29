GILROY, Calif. —

On Sunday, July 28, a gunman opened fire on a crowd at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three people, including two children and injuring at least 19 more. The shooter has since been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, Gilroy police confirmed at a press conference.

Below is a timeline of how the shooting has unfolded.

Tuesday, July 9

Santino William Legan legally purchased the weapon in Nevada, where his last address is listed.

Sunday, July 28

5:40 p.m.: The shooter arrives at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, opening fire on attendees of the popular food festival in California, injuring at least 19 people and killing three people, including a teenager and a 6-year-old boy.

5:45 p.m.: Within minutes, police, who were already working the festival, responded to the open fire and killed the suspect, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said.

11:45 p.m.: According to the Associated Press, the wounded were taken to multiple hospitals, and their conditions ranged from fair to critical. At least five were treated and released, said officials from the hospitals.

Monday, July 29

7:30 a.m.: President Trump held a press conference expressing his condolences to the victims of the mass shooting at Gilroy’s Garlic festival and condemning the “wicked murderer” who killed three and injured at least 19 people.

10 a.m.: Gilroy Police Department holds a press conference. According to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee, the suspect, Santino William Legan, purchased the weapon legally in Nevada earlier this year. FBI is currently assisting in nailing down a motive for the shooting.

