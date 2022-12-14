TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties

The parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall's and Home Goods was sued as a result of improperly disposing goods with hazardous materials at its California facilities.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities.



TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was sued in October by 38 California Counties — along with the city of Los Angeles and the City of San Diego — for improperly disposing of goods with hazardous materials into normal facility trash bins, which end up in municipal landfills.

Local facilities effected by the unlawful dumping are located in San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, Tuolumne County and others.

These materials include batteries, aerosol products, electronic devices, cleaning agents, ignitable liquids and other flammable, reactive, toxic and corrosive materials as noted in court documents from the trial.

This violated numerous state health codes resulting high risk of environmental harm, according to the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office.

Now, TJX is being forced to pay out $1.8 million in civil penalties, $300,000 in supplemental environmental projects and $250,000 in reimbursement of investigative and enforcement costs, totaling $2.05 million.

The lawsuit was officially settled Dec. 9, however according to the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office, the company faced a previous lawsuit in September 2014 in which it paid out nearly $2.8 million for similar violations.

As a result, the settlement also requires TJX to have employees undergo regular waste audits to understand municipal codes and ensure hazardous materials are being disposed of property at all stores companywide.

