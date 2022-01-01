x
Tolls increasing on state-owned bridges in the Bay Area

The toll increase will not apply to the Golden Gate Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO — Tolls on bridges across the Bay Area are increasing by $1 starting Saturday. The increase is part of a voter-approved bill which passed in 2018. 

The bill, called Regional Measure 3, gradually increases the toll for state-owned bridges in the Bay Area in three parts. The measure will provide $4.5 billion in funding for highway and transit improvements. 

The final increase under the bill will go into effect January 1, 2025. The increases apply to all Bay Area bridges excluding the Golden Gate bridge. The toll at the Bay Bridge toll plaza is now $7. 

