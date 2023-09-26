California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond running for governor

Thurmond, who was elected state superintendent in 2018 and again in 2022, announced Tuesday he's starting a campaign for governor in the 2026 election.

"I didn’t come from money, power, or influence," Thurmond wrote in a social media announcement. "I'm running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one —because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change."